A MAGISTRATE has denied bail for a Tamworth man accused of drug supply a day after police raided a home.
Christopher William Jack Stevens became visibly upset and angry in the dock of Tamworth Local Court on Thursday after his bid for release was rejected by magistrate Julie Soars.
The prosecution opposed his release, alleging Stevens was involved in the supply of illicit drugs in Tamworth.
Court was paused briefly and the accused had to be escorted out and down to the police cells because of his outburst.
Stevens - who had spent the night in custody - was arrested in Tamworth on Wednesday, June 14, after the Oxley Proactive Crime Team (PCT) raided a David Street house.
The raid was sparked after a tip-off to police about suspected illegal activity at the location.
During the raid, police seized an amount of drugs; drug-related equipment; as well as a mobile phone and other items.
Police will allege they uncovered evidence of drug supply, with Stevens later charged with four offences.
In court, he was not required to enter pleas to charges of supplying more than an indictable quantity of drugs; owner or occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises; supplying drugs; and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was remanded in custody to front Tamworth court again later this month.
