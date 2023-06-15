The Northern Daily Leader
Christopher William Jack Stevens refused bail in Tamworth after David Street raid

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 15 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:00pm
Christopher William Jack Stevens appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court on Thursday. Picture file
A MAGISTRATE has denied bail for a Tamworth man accused of drug supply a day after police raided a home.

