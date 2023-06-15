The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Carter Brown selected for West Ham United development tour

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 15 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carter Brown will travel to London in September on the West Ham United development tour. Picture by Mark Bode
Carter Brown will travel to London in September on the West Ham United development tour. Picture by Mark Bode

This wasn't meant to happen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.