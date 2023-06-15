HOUSING, firearms, silencers and the King's portrait on the $5 note are motions being brought forward by the Tamworth branch to be debated at the Nationals Party's annual conference.
The branch hopes the party will agree to urge the federal government to direct the Reserve Bank to print King Charles III's portrait on the $5 note during his reign.
It's about continuing tradition, National Party Tamworth branch president Ian Coxhead said.
"It's been tradition over many, many years to have the reigning monarch on the $5 note," he said.
"So some members thought it necessary and quite opportune seeing that we've got a new king.
"Their wishes were that his photo be on the $5 note and continue with tradition."
The removal of silencers from prohibited status will also be moved to the conference by the Tamworth branch.
Silencers are muzzle devices that suppress noise created when a gun fires, and are classified as prohibited weapons.
Under controlled circumstances such as requiring a license and serial number, silencers can reduce hearing loss and control feral animals, Mr Coxhead said.
But the lack of a silencer limits the amount of feral pigs that can be shot at a time, Mr Coxhead said.
"A lot of our members are really concerned about the explosion of the number of feral pigs," he said.
The Firearms Act of 1996 prohibits any firearm similar in appearance to machine guns, self-loading centre-fire rifles and self-loading shotguns designed or adapted for military purposes.
This should be repealed, according to a motion brought to the NSW Nationals by its Tamworth branch.
"The appearance of a gun is not going to kill anybody, or it's not going to be put into the wrong hands more so than anything else," Mr Coxhead said.
"Why should they be banned? Because they actually aren't a military rifle, even although they might look somewhat like a military rifle."
The Tamworth branch has also moved that Australia's economic dependence on foreign labour and international students be reduced in light of the housing crisis.
The idea is not to do away with immigration, Mr Coxhead said, but limit it to ease the housing crisis.
"Where are these people going to live?" he said.
The range of issues to be brought forward on the floor of the two-day annual general conference kicking off on June 16 at West Tamworth League Club reflects the diversity of the National Party, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said.
"We are a party of geography, not ideology," he said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
