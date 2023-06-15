The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Nationals party Tamworth branch members urge King Charles III's portrait on $5 note

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated June 15 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals Party Tamworth Branch president Ian Coxhead said printing King Charles III on the $5 note is about tradition. Picture by Peter Hardin
Nationals Party Tamworth Branch president Ian Coxhead said printing King Charles III on the $5 note is about tradition. Picture by Peter Hardin

HOUSING, firearms, silencers and the King's portrait on the $5 note are motions being brought forward by the Tamworth branch to be debated at the Nationals Party's annual conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.