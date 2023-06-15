Hundreds of musicians are putting their best foot forward at the 75th Tamworth Eisteddfod.
The stage at the Tamworth Town Hall is a hive of activity, with performances in a range of categories including soloists, duets, rock music, and classical.
Calrossy Anglican School student Annabel Scott said the eisteddfod is a great way to meet other like-minded performers.
"It's so fun getting together with a bunch of music people," she said.
"Playing in various ensemble gives you experience if you want to play in bigger or professional ensembles.
"Also, we may have the chance to jam with some of the other musicians."
Schools from across the region are competing on stage including Calrossy Anglican School, Westdale Public School, Tintinhull Public School and St. Mary's College Gunnedah.
Tamworth Eisteddfod co-convenor Todd Powers said the event is a great opportunity for kids to practice what they've been learning in the classroom.
"It's a great way of connecting their school class to an actual event and gives them a lot of motivation," he said.
"We particularly enjoy seeing different schools and different parts of the community come together and have the opportunity to interact, build new friendships and learn together."
