When you think about libraries, you think about books, and lots of them.
But these days the local library is so much more than just turning a page.
For instance, did you know you could borrow a cake tin, or loan out seeds to plant in the garden?
"We've got cake tins that library members can borrow and they're great because sometimes you only want to use a cake tin once," Central Northern regional library, team leader of library resources Megan Pitt said.
"Especially for parents, as there are number cake tins if their child is turning one.
"People can also borrow seeds. We encourage members to borrow seeds and plant them. If they have a successful harvest, they can extract the seed and donate them back to the library," she said.
As the cost of living continues to bite libraries across the north west region are seeing a surge in popularity, making a library card one of the most powerful budgeting tools you can have.
"Having a library card and knowing all the things available to borrow would definitely offset the cost of living," Ms Pitt said.
And that's good news for local libraries, which receive about 8000 visitors per month across all the branches, according to data from Tamworth Regional Council (TRC).
There are branches in Tamworth City and South, Barraba, Kootingal, Manilla, and Nundle.
In 2022, 239,384 books were borrowed from TRC libraries, with physical and digital books up 30 per cent compared to the previous year.
The kids' section is continuously being emptied, with loans of picture books also steadily increasing month-on-month.
Books such as Give Me Some Space by Philip Bunting and Noni the Pony and Tricky's Bad Day by Alison Lester are among the most borrowed.
"The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been a big factor," Ms Pitt said.
"As it helps children develop an awareness of books and encourage learning. We also have author talks, where authors come in and talk about their books, and we also have book clubs."
The most borrowed book in Tamworth is The Widow of Walcha by Emma Partridge. The shocking true story of Natasha Beth Darcy who was sentenced to 40 years jail for murdering her partner Mathew Dunbar.
"It's so outside the experience of most of us, murder and everything. That's how people become intrigued by these sorts of books," Ms Pitt said.
The data also shows that Australian authors are the most popular across all genres.
"Australians, like Australian content," Ms Pitt said.
"There is a small Australian fiction section that punches well above it's weight, but Australian authors across all genres do well.
"There is a humour and relatability to them. We can just relate."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
