The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Community

Tamworth libraries are more than just books to borrow

RC
By Rachel Clark
June 17 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Northern Region team leader of library resources Megan Pitt at the cake tin section in the Tamworth Regional Library. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Central Northern Region team leader of library resources Megan Pitt at the cake tin section in the Tamworth Regional Library. Picture by Peter Hardin.

When you think about libraries, you think about books, and lots of them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.