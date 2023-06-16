A new multi-storey housing development designed to provide flexible accommodation for medical staff is one step closer to breaking ground in North Tamworth.
Council approved the development application (DA) for the building on 23-27 Dean Street earlier this month, and the man behind it, Jye Segboer, said he's excited to get the project off the ground.
"We're in discussions with the developer and a couple of builders. We're receiving final quotes now that the DA has been approved," Mr Segboer said.
The director of Central Hospitality Group said he didn't want to identify his preferred builders nor give an estimate on the price tag for the project until final quotes come through.
However, he did say he expects preparations will be wrapped up within the next month and construction should be able to begin before the end of the year.
If all goes well, Mr Segboer said the apartments could be finished by the end of next year.
"Our hope would be that we're open to welcome guests in time for the 2025 country music festival," he said.
Once built, the apartments will be the newest addition to CH Group's extensive portfolio, which includes CH Boutique, Hopscotch Restaurant and Bar, The Pig and Tinder Box, The Bureau, and DECO Wine Bar and Restaurant.
The apartments on Dean Street are designed for a variety of short-term and long-term accommodation, from hotel-style rooms to three-bedroom apartments.
The developers are Tamworth's Les and Evonne Atallah.
Mr Segboer said the need for housing close to Tamworth hospital is more important now than ever.
"Demand for longer-stay accommodation for health and medical staff is continuing to grow and it's crucial that we have this sort of accommodation available so we can get specialists into town," he said.
The 12-room facility will be pet friendly.
The North Tamworth development is the second set of apartments CH Group will operate, having opened 12 apartments on The Ringers Road near AELEC earlier this year.
"Ringers Road has certainly proven very successful being in that entertainment precinct area, whether it's people staying for short-term construction contracts or coming for events like Futurity or Eisteddfod."
Mr Segboer said he'll continue to look for further opportunities for development in the Tamworth area.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
