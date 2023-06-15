A soup and damper day organised by the Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary recently, has raised nearly $2170.
Sixty-three people enjoyed homemade soups, rolls and desserts while raising funds for the hospital.
The group has existed since 1933, and since its admin fees are paid for by NSW Health, every cent raised goes to the local hospital.
Without the local auxiliary, president Sally Cronberger said there'd be a lot of little things the hospital would go without.
The government buys the necessities, "we add just that little bit of extra care", she said.
It's been a tough time for the auxiliary, after COVID put a stop to their trading table they've had to come up with other fundraising ideas.
While they are hoping the trading table will make a return at the end of July, they are not stopping there.
The group is also planning a spring garden party for September.
Meanwhile, they are working hard on some current projects.
"We've just set up a room for the podiatry clinic," Ms Cronberger said.
"And the one I really like, we did up two rooms in emergency for patients that come in with dementia.
"We've done them up like a kitchen and a loungeroom, so it's like they are in a more homey environment."
They also make 'fiddle rugs' for dementia patients.
"And at the moment we're also doing for every baby that's born at the hospital, we give them a little hooded towel and that's complements of the hospital auxiliary," she said.
Generally the group would raise more than $30,000 annually for the hospital.
Nationwide, 176 auxiliary branches representing 250 hospitals, 15 health districts and 5000 members raised $5.8 million in 2022.
