The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Soup and damper day raises thousands of dollars for Tamworth hospital

By Newsroom
Updated June 15 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A soup and damper day organised by the Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary recently, has raised nearly $2170.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.