Power bill rise

Thanks to our local State MP who divided in the Parliament in favour of the Electricity Network Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2015, following $1 billion taxpayer funded payments from the former Commonwealth Government of our Federal MP under the guise of "asset recycling", we are now seeing the awful prize of this reckless connivance and dirty deals done dirt cheap to fritter away critical State infrastructure. One former NSW state-owned power station - Vales Point was sold cheaply by the former Baird/Stoner Government and their willing MP's to a former National Party candidate for the Queensland Division of Dickson, wouldn't you think there could be some questions of probity in that? He's apparently a good donor to the Coalition parties too.