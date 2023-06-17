Power bill rise

I have just received advice from my energy retailer AGL which purchased Liddell Power station in the Hunter for a song from the former State Coalition Government and recently closed it, that they intend to dramatically increase my electricity bill.
AGL claims to understand cost of living pressures but is still making the churlish and unnecessary increase. I don't blame the for-profit energy companies gouging customers for the benefit of their shareholders, I blame the former State and Commonwealth Coalition governments that privatised our monopoly revenue producing energy assets that previously delivered affordable, reliable energy to the residents of NSW, while also employing numerous locals throughout rural NSW.
Thanks to our local State MP who divided in the Parliament in favour of the Electricity Network Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2015, following $1 billion taxpayer funded payments from the former Commonwealth Government of our Federal MP under the guise of "asset recycling", we are now seeing the awful prize of this reckless connivance and dirty deals done dirt cheap to fritter away critical State infrastructure. One former NSW state-owned power station - Vales Point was sold cheaply by the former Baird/Stoner Government and their willing MP's to a former National Party candidate for the Queensland Division of Dickson, wouldn't you think there could be some questions of probity in that? He's apparently a good donor to the Coalition parties too.
We now see a myriad of land-use conflicts between extractive industries such as Santos and the agricultural industry and landholders because allegedly gas will be the new major party energy saviour. Don't you worry about the environmental impacts that plague Queensland and will plague NSW.
Thanks Kevin and Barnaby, I hope you're staying warm, enjoying your National Party State Conference and your electricity bill isn't giving you both grief as it does for the residents and businesses of Tamworth and New England.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
This once proud nation that had uniqueness is now a haven for the canailles of the globe. Why?
In regards to No.3 I refer to the Ben Roberts-Smith affair instigated by the media (metropolitan) who have ridiculed and insinuated, by the cretins. The supposition of 'murdering' the inhabitants, by the press and certain individuals, is beyond belief. This group must be prosecuted for their allegations and transgressions, by law. No ifs, buts etc the above are spurious humans and must be dealt with accordingly.
Our armed forces are assigned to 'protect' overseas nations that are subjected to enemy infiltration - they are not there to 'murder' - only to provide assistance in the arena of warfare.
To suggest Ben Roberts-Smith 'murdered' the civilian population involved (supposedly) in the war is incredulous and indecorous.
To the accusative sophism of the suggesters, I think it would be appropriate to sue them for their vehement vilification of a 'war hero'.
So much for the proud Aussie.
Greg Daley, Limbri
It is pleasing our editor has the midweek letters as they give a wider variety of letters along with the regulars such as Bob Snell who reads member Anderson like a book along with the Nationals circus.
June long weekend always brings the anti monachists out of hiding for a Republic along with differing ideas of how do we select a President. Trump is looking for a permanent job. You will need a person who is able to wreck the best of Westminster Democracy on the planet.
Politicians are pushing for a Yes vote no matter what for The Voice, but I remember voting Yes in 1967 for equality and equality means a voice is already open. But, if politicians did things right following in the first place this situation would not arise now. And now we are repeating the same questions again.
And the Reserve Bank question, I do agree that, that system needs revising of the selection processes and is more important than a rehashed Voice question. And upon the question of the banks, greed causing the economic problems, I remind you that God told us about it on the Mounts of the Saini to Moses thousands of years ago. Yes! Greed.
Mans inability to manage anything honestly boils down to his lack of faith. There would not be a problem if we lived by His Laws and our future generations will benefit by His coming for mans redemption at the end time eras of anm on Earth. Amen.
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
I monitor, often, the National Energy Market app that displays NSW energy consumption and the various contributors to it, particularly overnight and how coal fired generators are playing their "reduced" role. Overnight the significant power generation comes from coal fired plants, gas fired plants, hydro plants and wind power. Installed capacity (in megawatts) of each are 8240; 1900; 3800; and 1800 respectively.
This week around 7pm the total demand has been above 10,000 megawatts, with coal fired power stations bearing the brunt. They are generating close to 8000 megawatts, some 95 per cent of their remaining installed capacity, and 75 to 80 per cent of total demand. Why?
The "green" priority should be all available wind power first up (although this can often be zero), followed by hydro (if the water supply is there when required), then gas (as the preferred lesser evil fossil fuel) and finally "nasty" coal. If all installed renewable supplies were available and utilised, then only 4000 to 5000 megawatts of fossil fuel power generation should be used, not almost double that which is the current situation.
Even though I wasn't a fan of John Howard, and while I believe that he roped our country into fighting a fictitious war for fictitious reasons, I do not think that Howard can be held to blame for the atrocious alleged actions of Ben Roberts-Smith.
While I'm positive that the majority of enlisted men and women are well adjusted, I can't help but feel that perhaps further psychological evaluations when recruiting them could be generally beneficial in order to filter out those with potentially questionable mindsets.
Around the time that Australian troops were deployed to Iraq, I was bailed up by someone in a pub who wasted no time telling me how much he was enjoying himself having recently joined the army. He then went out of his way to tell me the number one reason he enlisted - and of this he had no problem informing me, a complete stranger - was in fact so he could legally kill someone.
Immediately I thought that there was something distinctly lacking in the army's screening process, and was gravely concerned that someone like that had somehow slipped through the cracks and been welcomed into the armed forces.
I know the debate about the Voice has been done to death, however, one thing has me confused. Albo keeps harping that the Voice will be an advisory body only, yet he says that it would be a brave government that would not act on any proposal put forward. These two statements indicate to me that it must be his intention to simply rubber stamp whatever is proposed whether it's a good idea or not or even affordable. Hardly an advisory body only. Just another costly layer of bureaucracy that we could do without.
