The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor Saturday, June 16, 2023.

By Letters
June 17 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rising cost of electricity causes plenty of angst. Picture from file
The rising cost of electricity causes plenty of angst. Picture from file

Power bill rise

I have just received advice from my energy retailer AGL which purchased Liddell Power station in the Hunter for a song from the former State Coalition Government and recently closed it, that they intend to dramatically increase my electricity bill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.