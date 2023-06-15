The New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS), in partnership with the Regional Academies of Sport (RAS), has launched a high performance talent pathway program for athletes from country NSW.
The Pursu32+ RAS talent program connects both targeted regional athletes and their coaches to high performance expertise and provides opportunities to develop their success in Olympic sports.
NIAS chief executive Shona Eichorn commended the initiative.
She said: "In all my years with NIAS, as the first EO [executive officer] in 1993-97 and returning as CEO in 2021, this is the first time I have seen such a strong collaboration between the Regional Academies of Sport, the NSW Institute of Sport and the Office of Sport."
"The Pursu32+ is an absolutely fantastic opportunity for our regional athletes and, as a pilot program in 2023, we are going to do our utmost to ensure this opportunity continues for our athletes."
NSW Minister for Sport Steve Kamper applauded NSWIS - the state agency responsible for high performance sport - joining forces with the RAS to formulate a pilot program focused on creating opportunities for regional athletes.
He said "The Pursu32+ RAS talent program is a great example of NSWIS and RAS collaborating to identify and nurture young, talented athletes and their coaches from country NSW to be competition ready for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.
"This program not only recognises the enormous amount of untapped talent in our regional areas, but also serves to provides young, grassroots athletes - our next generation of sporting stars - with real aspirational goals."
