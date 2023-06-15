PUSHING to prioritise placement of the Hunter Gas Pipeline on Crown land to limit effects on agricultural land is a policy the NSW Nationals will consider adding to its platform.
The political party will debate a range of motions at its two-day annual general conference kicking off at West Tamworth League Club on Friday, June 16.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson says he strongly supports a motion that calls for the approved route of the Hunter Gas Pipeline to be immediately reviewed to prioritise placement on Crown land instead of prime agricultural land.
"As the former Crown lands minister, I was a strong advocate for that pipeline to look at alternate routes, and that is on Crown reserves or easements or travelling stock routes, anywhere except prime agricultural land," he said.
"That was my focus as the former Crown lands minister, and I'm maintaining that push now."
But according to a landholder where the project is proposed, Peter Wills, the motion does nothing to support landholders and their property, and only assists gas company Santos.
"We as the landholders directly impacted would like the National Party to think again, in regards to just willy nilly supporting these developments," he said.
"Simply moving the pipeline onto Crown land only aids and abets Santos."
Moving the pipeline would not avoid the risks associated with building on the black soil of the Liverpool Plains, he said, and the amount of Crown land outside of properties affected by the pipeline is limited.
The National party should withdraw its support for the pipeline altogether, he said.
"If they listen to the landholders or the directly impacted landholders affected, they wouldn't be proposing such nonsense just to simply move it on to Crown land that does nothing."
"The National Party, they are just pro coal and gas developments at any cost."
Mr Anderson said the Crown land route has to "be worked on and worked through".
"Companies will draw a straight line as the crow flies from A to B, and say this is the process and the pathway, but in this instance, I don't believe that is the proper process or pathway," he said.
"They need to go back and reassess the land in which they are traversing and make sure that they are not impacting on prime agricultural land."
The pipeline has state significance, energy options are needed in NSW, he said, and Santos has a license to operate in Narrabri.
"We've got to get that gas to where it's needed, but there are better options than going across prime agricultural land," he said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
