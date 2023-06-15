The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Gunnedah, Moree, Narrabri get dedicated recovery officers

By Newsroom
June 15 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An evacuation order was issued for parts of Gunnedah during the November floods. Picture from file.
An evacuation order was issued for parts of Gunnedah during the November floods. Picture from file.

Gunnedah Shire Council has welcomed the announcement of a new Community Recovery Officer (CRO), who will help with social, economic and environmental recovery following last year's floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.