Gunnedah Shire Council has welcomed the announcement of a new Community Recovery Officer (CRO), who will help with social, economic and environmental recovery following last year's floods.
Ten new CROs have been announced to support to communities in the Central West, New England North West including Moree and Narrabri, and Riverina regions to help with ongoing recovery efforts following flooding in August and September 2022.
The officers will be embedded in local councils and will collaborate with local community groups and other disaster management response and recovery stakeholders.
READ ALSO:
Flooding across NSW in August and September 2022 resulted in over 1700 people accessing emergency accommodation, and damage to more than 5200 properties and key infrastructure, including electricity, sewage and roads.
The 10 new CROs have been jointly funded for 12 months by state and federal governments at a cost of $2.2 million.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt said the long-term impacts of disasters can't be understated.
"We know the new State Government is eager to hit the ground running when it comes to disaster support, and we are right there alongside them," Minister Watt said.
"In the immediate aftermath of the disaster we made sure assistance got to Councils for clean ups and road repairs, and to individuals to get back on their feet.
"It is critical the right support is made available to help communities in their recovery journey."
New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib said it is important that people are not left behind.
"The impacts of flood on those who suffered lasts well after the waters have receded," Mr Dib said
"The best way to make real progress with that recovery is to have people on the ground supporting the community in whatever way they can.
"The road to rebuild is long and this commitment will help ensure disaster recovery in regional NSW is effective and makes a tangible difference."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.