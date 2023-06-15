Peter Mulholland Cup live score: Farrer v Central Coast Sports College

It's crunch time for Farrer in the Peter Mulholland Cup.
After a 14-12 opening round loss to Hunter Sports High School last week, Farrer meet Central Coast Sports College in a penultimate round clash at John Simpson Oval on Thursday.
The Leader will be sideline to report on the action live. Kick off is 12.20pm.
A match report, photo gallery and video will then be posted on the Leader's website on Thursday afternoon.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
