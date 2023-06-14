A CIVILIAN police employee sacked for leaking secret, and highly-confidential police intelligence in Tamworth has walked from court with three convictions.
Jessica Anne Underwood now has a criminal record and will have to stay out of trouble for 12 months after she was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The Leader revealed last month that Underwood accessed and then took photos of "sensitive" and classified information of outlaw motorcycle group members; drugs and other secure information, while working in Tamworth.
Magistrate Julie Soars had previously found the matters to be "serious" because "they involve issues in relation to the administration of justice".
It's the police case the information that was accessed was sensitive and restricted data and Underwood leaked the personal details of another person.
READ ALSO:
Underwood was working as a NSW Police Force communications officer in Tamworth when she used her personal phone to take - and send - photos of secure information across a three-month period.
Underwood was on shift just after 6am on September 28, last year, when she accessed a report which contained an opinion that specific people were members of outlaw motorcycle groups.
The police case was that Underwood took photos of the information report on her phone and texted them to her partner of 12 years at the time, and they discussed the information.
About 7.15pm on October 7, 2022, Underwood accessed her work emails and took a photo of an internal email, which was classified as official and sensitive.
She sent it on to the same person, who replied "holy", and she responded "creepy, hey".
On the afternoon of November 22, she accessed a work email about drug prices, which couldn't be distributed without the permission of the commander of the State Intelligence Command.
According to the facts, she took photos on her phone about cannabis, ketamine and pharmaceuticals, and sent them to the same witness.
When they said "what's that", she told them, and added a smiling and crying face emoji.
The offending was exposed during an internal investigation before she was questioned by detectives in February and charged.
Underwood - who had nothing on her record prior to the offending - pleaded guilty in May to charges of unlawfully disclosing information as a public official; and two counts of accessing or modifying restricted data held in a computer.
In sentencing, Ms Soars placed the 33-year-old on a conditional release order - or good behaviour bond - and recorded a conviction for all three offences.
The sentencing had been adjourned to Wednesday so a sentencing report into Underwood's offending and background could be tendered.
As part of the order, Underwood must stay out of trouble and not commit any offences for the next year.
Police facts reveal Underwood's employment was terminated earlier this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.