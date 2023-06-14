A descendant in a long line of country music legends, Jasper Williams is following closely in his family's musical footsteps.
The talented 15-year-old travelled to Scotland on June 13 to begin a tour with his school choir, which will see them perform in churches across the country and at the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo arena.
The young singer said he is excited for the trip, because it will allow him to grow as a performer and share his passion for music.
"For the next few weeks we'll be touring around," he said.
"We'll sing in a couple of chapels. Sing a couple of hymns in Lutheran churches. We will head up to Edinburgh tattoo and we'll see the pipe band play there."
From an early age, Jasper's sheer talent became quite evident, his family says, spurring him to join the school choir as a creative outlet.
"I have always been in a choir, both in or out of school. I joined my first major choir at Tamworth South Public School. I joined my high school choir [Scots College Sydney] when I was in Year 6," he said.
For Jasper, music is in his blood. His dad is Golden Guitar winner Warren H Williams, and his grandfather is country music legend, Kasper Gus Ntjalka Williams.
His grandfather Kasper Williams also started out by singing in his hometown church choir of Hermannsburg, in the Northern Territory.
"He's been singing since he was a baby," Jasper's mum Heidi Williams said.
"His dad is very musical, his granddad is also very musical and the entire family is just very musical. Everyone in the family can sing and it's a very long history on his Aboriginal side."
One of his earliest memories onstage, he said, was with his dad, when they did a tribute performance for his grandfather in Alice Springs.
Jasper said he hopes to continue growing his talent and in the future transition into more country music to keep the family line going. He even hopes to one day see his hand alongside his dads and grandfather at Tamworth's Hands of Fame Park.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
