THROUGHOUT his 26-year-career, Moore Creek Fire Brigade firefighter and Tamworth district group officer Dale Kimball has been deployed to help during emergencies in the US, Lismore, and currently, Canada.
But it's not a case of charging off into danger.
"It's enormously rewarding to be able to assist people in times where they're quite possibly at their absolute worst," he said.
"And I suppose in some regards, if you're helping somebody who is at the lowest ebb, it just brings out the best in you.
"It's a question we get asked a lot, but it truly is, it's a very, very calculated risk as to what we do and what we don't. We certainly don't put our own life in danger."
READ ALSO:
Canada has experienced a horrific fire season, with Alberta announcing a state of emergency in May as wildfires raged across the country, and government modelling showing an especially severe wildfire season would last through the country's summer.
Mr Kimball set off on May 26 as part of a 200-strong contingent of emergency services personnel. He has been acting as a heavy plant supervisor.
In the town of Edson in Alberta, he has what's called a 'dozer group', which consists of three bulldozers and two excavators, with the role of preparing firebreaks - a gap in vegetation or other combustible material which slows or stops fires.
Once the fire has passed, his team goes back into areas to remediate and fix the firebreaks, returning the environment to how it was.
If you're helping somebody who is at the lowest ebb, it just brings out the best in you.- Dale Kimball, Moore Creek firefighter and Tamworth district group officer
They're slowly starting to win, he said, despite facing challenges including peat moss and muskeg, which make fire harder to put out because it goes underground.
"You've literally got to dig it up and apply water to it to get it to go out," he said.
"It's an interesting place to fire fight."
The long 14-hour days will continue for more than two weeks, where Mr Kimball will be assisting with anything the Canadians need.
"I think every person that was deployed to Canada came with the same ethos, which is we're here to assist the Canadians, and whatever they need us to do is our role," he said.
"The little contact I have had with the Canadian community, they have been absolutely gracious, and very, very grateful.
"It's been a good deployment, but a demanding deployment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.