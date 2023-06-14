A strange miscommunication has resulted in Pemberton Lele having his shot at a title taken away mid-fight.
The Solomon Islander, who trains out of One2Boxing in Tamworth, was slated to box for the NSW Amateur 63.5 kilogram belt on Saturday against Slobodan Badza.
Most amateur title bouts take place over four rounds, but the headline fight at St Johns Park Bowling Club over the weekend was stopped after the traditional three rounds, at which point Lele's coach, Jamie Carroll, was informed that there was no title on the line.
"Miscommunication was the problem," Carroll said.
"When we went there, I was still under the assumption that we were fighting for the title. And coming into round three, I remember them saying 'Third and final round', which I thought was a bit strange.
"But things like this happen in amateur boxing ... It was just a state league title, and some I's didn't get dotted and some T's didn't get crossed."
It was particularly frustrating for the One2Boxing cohort as Lele, who fought a "disappointing" first two rounds, Carroll said, picked up his pace in the third and was on the verge of a finish.
"Pemberton was very disappointed," he said.
"He was working towards the third and fourth round, to do the fight that we wanted. I did say I was very disappointed in him for the second round, not coming out and doing the things we were asking him to do."
Ultimately, Badza got the decision win, but there were two other bright spots on the night for the Tamworth-based gym in Shaun Kampe and Marcus Hawkins, who both produced impressive performances in exhibition bouts.
The latter of the two, at just 14 years old, came in for praise after a stunning effort in his debut fight.
"It was probably the most impressive debut I've ever seen," Carroll said.
"He was fighting a 16-year-old who was about three kilos heavier from the Final Round gym in Sydney, one of the best gyms in the league, and he comes in and stops him in 30 seconds."
