GLENN Many never entertained the idea the fabrication and engineering company he manages would become involved in international defence.
Many Fabrication and Engineering in Gunnedah is one of the companies across the region to be paid a visit by an international defence expert.
Andromeda Industries in Moonbi, and Vesi Water in Tamworth were invited to pitch at the AUKUS Forum by its chairman Michael Sharpe.
A company from Moonbi engaging with one from Seattle in the US encapsulates the potential of an international defence partnership, he said.
"To bring small and medium enterprises in particular together to see how they can provide services to global defence is an opportunity that hasn't existed like this before," he said.
"We want to make the most of it."
AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and the forum is a think tank designed to take advantage of the economic opportunities opening up as a result.
"We're looking to really form these collaborative partnerships where we can bring industry and researchers together to look for the opportunity," he said.
"The AUKUS partnership is also known as the forever partnership, so I think what we're starting to create today and building these collaborative efforts, is for the long term.
"To be able to form these collaborative partnerships and really boost jobs and regional economies, I think is a real game changer for regional Australia."
Across the region, there's a range of industry that can look to adjacent markets in defence, he said, such as traditional agricultural engineering companies using their skills and resources in the defence sector.
"[It's] how we can support these regional companies to look at growing over the coming decades," he said and it's an "outstanding" opportunity to get regional manufacturers involved in global enterprises in defence.
"I think regional Australia has a key role to play. It can't be just all about cities," he said.
For Glenn Many's business, which works predominantly in mining and agriculture, more industries means a better spread of work.
And if the mining industry slows as clean energy is favoured, transitioning into new realms will help smooth those bumps out, he said.
Mr Sharpe is set to host another workshop in Uralla in July, following earlier visits to Tamworth and Gunnedah.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
