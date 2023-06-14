A thick fog which descended on Tamworth on Wednesday morning made for a spectacular start to the day.
Northern Daily Leader photographers Peter Hardin and Gareth Gardner were up nice and early to capture the moment; a lone horse all rugged up and a mob of friendly sheep; an early riser on King George V Avenue perhaps off to work; and a walker and dog keen to make the most of the early morning serenity.
As for the rest of the working week, we can expect things to get a little more chilly during the day, with a top of just 15 degrees forecast for Thursday, and 17 on Friday, with overnight minimums dropping to 1 and zero.
The weekend will bring a low of zero for both Saturday and Sunday and a high of 18 for Tamworth, with sunny days.
In the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday, June 14, Tamworth had notched up 20 mm of rain.
There is only a slight chance of more rain early next week.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
