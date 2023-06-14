A lonely training regime cycling hundreds of kilometres up and down the hills of New England over the past 10 weeks has prepared Toby Inglis for the "opportunity of a lifetime".
The Armidale School Year 12 student will spend the next five weeks in Europe as a guest cyclist on a Netherlands junior team.
Inglis is one of only five Australians, all from NSW, who have been selected to train and race with the Zuyd Cycling Team.
"It's the opportunity of a lifetime and the pathway for what I want to pursue - to race professionally in Europe," he said. "I can't wait to go and learn so much."
The team is based at Watersley Sports and Talentpark, an incubator for elite and developing professional athletes in Sittard, near the border with Belgium and Germany.
Four other cyclists, three males and a female, as well as a manager, will join Inglis for the amazing opportunity.
AusCycling selectors picked him on the team after he finished on top of the points ladder following five selection races this year. Those races consisted of a a criterium, a road race and a time trial at the road cycling nationals in Ballarat in January.
Also included were a road race and time trial at the Oceania Championships in March.
More recently, Inglis placed sixth in the general classification at the National Junior Road Series in Canberra in May.
At Watersley, the Zuyd team will race four times a week in both Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and local races in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and possibly France.
In between, the riders will participate in training and workshops with some of the best in the business.
"The UCI events are the big ticket road races mostly between 80 [kilometres] and 120km that are used by national selectors for world tour teams," Inglis said.
They are the biggest form of racing for juniors internationally and it will be seriously competitive.
Inglis said there would also be kermesse races, which he described as a "pretty cool event" that usually take place on a Sunday afternoon.
He said those races "make their way through the countryside and villagers come out and cheer along".
"They will be pretty special [and] also be a lot of fun," he added.
