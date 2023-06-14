The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL

Toby Inglis named as guest cyclist on Netherlands junior team.

June 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Armidale Schools' Toby Inglis will spend five weeks road racing in Europe as part of a Netherlands junior development team. Picture supplied
The Armidale Schools' Toby Inglis will spend five weeks road racing in Europe as part of a Netherlands junior development team. Picture supplied

A lonely training regime cycling hundreds of kilometres up and down the hills of New England over the past 10 weeks has prepared Toby Inglis for the "opportunity of a lifetime".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.