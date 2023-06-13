The Northern Daily Leader
Premier Chris Minns to visit Singleton to announce support for families of Greta bus crash victims

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 14 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:45am
NSW Premier Chris Minns in Greta on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
NSW Premier Chris Minns in Greta on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

The NSW Government will donate $100,000 to a newly established fund to support the families of the Greta bus crash victims.

