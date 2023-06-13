The NSW Government will donate $100,000 to a newly established fund to support the families of the Greta bus crash victims.
Premier Chis Minns, who will be in Singleton this morning, said the government was committed to supporting families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.
"When tragic events like this occur, it's the Australian way to reach out and support one another," he said.
"I know many people are looking at ways to support the families affected by this heartbreaking accident, and I encourage people to donate directly through the website - it's the quickest way to get funds to those who need them most."
Mr Minns will make the donation from the Premier's Discretionary Fund.
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said the accident had rocked the close-knit community.
"The ripples are being felt across Singleton as people come to terms with the scale of the loss and impact," she said.
"I know the people of Singleton are big hearted and generous, and this fund is a straightforward way that people can show their support and know that the help will go directly to those that need it."
The fund will be co-managed by the State Government and Rotary Australia. It will provide benevolent relief and support to survivors, victims, and their immediate families from the events of the fatal bus accident.
Members of the public looking to support the families and injured through a donation are encouraged to visit www.rawcs.org.au. The fund will be able to collect and dispense swiftly to those in need.
