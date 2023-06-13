It has not been an easy season for Josh Trindall.
The 35-year-old has been a stalwart of first grade rugby league for 18 years and has compiled a glittering, if nomadic, career during his time in sides throughout the Group 4 and Group 9 competitions.
But in his first season as a senior coach, on return from two years with the Boggabri Kangaroos, he was handed a difficult task: to begin the process of rebuilding a depleted Narrabri Blues outfit.
From the lofty heights of their 2021 season, in which Narrabri led the Group 4 first grade competition before the finals were called off due to COVID lockdowns, the Blues have lost players at a steady rate over the last two years.
So when Trindall was given the reins of the side in early 2023, he knew a gargantuan task sat before him.
"The average age [of the first grade squad] is probably 21," Trindall said.
"We've got 19-year-olds coming up just out of the 18s ... so it's been tough."
'Tough' is certainly an appropriate word to describe Narrabri's results thus far. They have eight defeats from eight games and have lost via mercy rule twice (while their most recent match, against Dungowan, was called off midway through the second half due to dwindling numbers).
Despite the adversity they have faced, no team in Group 4 takes the Blues lightly.
Under Trindall, the one consistent factor in all of Narrabri's games has been their toughness. They have not stopped trying in any of their games, no matter how far behind they are, which has thoroughly impressed Trindall.
"There's a lot of heart," he said.
"They have a go ... I couldn't have asked for a better bunch of blokes. I enjoy that part, mentoring the younger guys. We just haven't got a few older fellas that are the missing pieces of the puzzle. That's all we're lacking."
Given the trials they have endured to this point in the year, does Trindall see a roadmap back to the top for Narrabri?
"Yes, we're just in a rebuild phase now," he said.
"We improve every week. They show up, they never give up."
