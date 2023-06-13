The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Josh Trindall discusses Narrabri's 2023 campaign to date

By Zac Lowe
June 14 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Trindall is proud of his side's never-say-die attitude in the face of considerable odds this season. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Josh Trindall is proud of his side's never-say-die attitude in the face of considerable odds this season. Picture by Zac Lowe.

It has not been an easy season for Josh Trindall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.