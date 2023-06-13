The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Gymnastics: Country Capital Cup hosts over 1,000 gymnasts

By Zac Lowe
June 13 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Country Capital Cup, Tamworth Gymnastics welcomed the most competitors in the history of the competition to date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.