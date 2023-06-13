To mark the 10th anniversary of the Country Capital Cup, Tamworth Gymnastics welcomed the most competitors in the history of the competition to date.
What began a decade ago as a small, 250-gymnast competition run out of their own hall, Tamworth Gymnastics owner and coach, Jan McGinnity said, had by last weekend grown to feature 1,044 athletes from over 40 clubs at TRECC.
"It was the biggest one we've had," McGinnity said.
"We had about 950 last year, so this was even bigger ... it was an amazing event. Everybody went home happy with lots of medals and trophies."
Scarily, the event might have been even bigger had it not coincided with the running of the Rugby NSW Country Championships and the Tamworth Baseball June Carnival over the weekend.
According to McGinnity, there were over 1,600 initial expressions of interest in the Country Capital Cup, but many could not find accommodation.
But the Tamworth gymnasts were up against stiff competition nonetheless over the weekend, and managed to produce superb results.
"They did amazing," she said.
"A lot of them placed first, second, or third overall. They did really well, we were probably one of the most successful clubs there."
