Local school distance runners have been counting the days, leading up to Thursday's North West SSA Cross Country Championships.
The championships will be held once again at the Coolah Golf Course, where the day will begin with the secondary schools' walk-the-course at 9am with representatives from up to 38 North West high schools.
The 12 years girls three kilometre event leads off at 9.50am, with 12 age events during the day conducted from 3km to 6km.
Following the secondary school events, the primary walk-the-course will take place at 12:25pm, with the eight and nine years boys 2km event starting at 1:15pm, to be followed by seven other age events over 2km and 3km.
A total of 11 primary zones, incorporating 113 public schools, will compete, each zone able to enter six competitors per event.
The Tamworth primary zone contingent consists of 48 runners from 12 schools, who qualified at their Zone Cross Country Championships at Tamworth Racecourse on May 12. Tamworth, Nemingha and Timumburi Schools have the most representation with 33 qualifiers between them.
This year Tamworth zone is hoping to improve on their nine regional representatives in 2022 going on to state at Sydney's Eastern Creek on July 21.
