A THIRD entry into the Eastpoint Woolworths parking lot would reduce traffic and enhance safety, according to redesign plans submitted to council.
The grocery giant is hoping Tamworth Regional Council will approve the development of an access way from Byrnes Avenue, into the carparking area in front of Dan Murphy's.
The proposed works include the construction of an entry-only driveway from Byrnes Avenue into the carpark, signage directing to the carpark, and internal signage reading no left or right-hand turns.
The realignment of a carparking aisle, which would relocate six spaces and remove two, is also on the cards.
To accommodate the new parking layout, the internal vehicle circulation to the carparking aisles near Dan Murphy's would be reversed.
"The inclusion of this additional access point will reduce traffic through Byrnes Avenue," the statement of environmental effects said.
"And increase accessibility to the site whilst reducing traffic conflict and congestion from vehicles attempting to exit from the car park area during peak periods.
"It is considered that the proposal will not significantly impact on adjoining properties."
The proposal will improve amenity for shoppers, the report said, by reducing the potential for injuries and incidents.
"The proposed changes to the traffic arrangements are considered appropriate given the existing nature of the site and will enhance safety and amenity for visitors," it read.
If the plan is approved carparking spaces would be reduced from 273 to 271.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
