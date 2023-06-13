COMMUNITY driven initiatives are important in addressing healthcare challenges in the New England north west, a Hunter New England local health district (HNEh) board member said.
An after hours medical clinic in Armidale is the aim of a push by the New England Division of General Practice and think tank New England Visions 2030 Institute.
The campaign began earlier this year to fill a gap with no GP practices offering the service, which typically takes pressure off the emergency department at the hospital.
The clinic was one point in six of a plan to turn the tables on healthcare in the town devised at a community forum, following the loss of 13 doctors.
Chartered accountant Ms Kauffmann said she was "absolutely" in support of community-driven initiatives.
"I think it's a great initiative, and I'm sure with good consultation we should be able to zero in on something that's meaningful for the Armidale community," she said.
"It's critical that we have voices in the community that are able to provide feedback and consultation.
"We absolutely need to be all working together to be an employer of choice."
Every layer of the community can be involved with recruiting the healthcare workforce, she said, by making the area welcoming and ensuring employment conditions are meeting expectations.
Ms Wilks and Ms Kauffmann and two other women based in northern NSW joined the HNEh board in January, to broaden its focus.
The board is "highly functioning", Ms Kauffmann said, and the members take an open and whole-of-business approach.
"It's always important to have diversity on a board, and that may be geographical," she said.
Ms Kauffmann said it's not appropriate for her to speak on behalf of HNEh, and newly appointed HNEh chief executive Tracey McCosker "needs time" and will form her own views and make them known.
New England Visions 2030 Institute is working to develop a strategy to advocate for the after hours clinic.
The think tank will begin by contacting stakeholders and measuring local support.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
