The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

22 Kingswood Drive, Tamworth is for sale for $929,000

Updated June 13 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property of the week | 22 Kingswood Drive, Tamworth

Relaxed lifestyle, modern comforts
Relaxed lifestyle, modern comforts
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • PRICE: $929,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • AGENCY: Partner Now Property
  • AGENT: Jacqui Powell
  • CONTACT: (0419 444 564)

This is the ultimate step up for families looking for more space or retirees looking for somewhere to park the van.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.