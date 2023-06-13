Relaxed lifestyle, modern comforts | Property of the Week

This is the ultimate step up for families looking for more space or retirees looking for somewhere to park the van.
The home has four spacious bedrooms; the main bedroom has a walk-through wardrobe into the updated en suite. Most notable about this room is the sliding glass door leading outside to your own courtyard.
The separate dining is adjacent to two living areas. The spacious kitchen opens out to the dining area, and is the perfect place for any aspiring chef, featuring a classical timber look, wide benchtops, exceptional storage and stainless-steel appliances including a dishwasher and a freestanding electric oven and cooktop.
There is a combustion wood fireplace, ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning and ceiling fans. Natural light that comes through the large windows throughout help to encapsulate the homely feeling you will come to love about this house.
The shed has power and a sink that has been plumbed into the 10,000-litre rainwater tank, providing the perfect workshop. With exceptional outdoor living, the shed and a saltwater pool there is plenty for everyone to enjoy.
This home provides a relaxed lifestyle with modern comforts. With just over an acre there is plenty of space for the family. Unwind by the pool or entertain outdoors, you don't have to compromise on location or lifestyle here.
Located in the quiet streets of Kingswood Estate with a semi-rural feel this home is one to seriously consider.
With only a 10km drive to the CBD, this block is the ultimate for location and lifestyle. The property is close to town and has access to all the amenities required, while still feeling as though you have room to move.
