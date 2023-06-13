An irrational fear | Nationals with head in the sand | The Voice referendum | King's birthday holiday

I believe the first motion put before Parliament if the 'yes' vote gets up in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum will be to unite the three flags, which honestly doesn't faze me, but the first cab off the rank should be how to quell the rates of domestic violence, youth crime, and unemployment in Aboriginal communities. These are problems that have been escalating for decades. These are real issues, and if the "yes" vote does succeed, hopefully the new representatives get the help they need from Parliament to resolve these concerns.