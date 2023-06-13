The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 14 2023 - 8:00am
An irrational fear | Nationals with head in the sand | The Voice referendum | King's birthday holiday
An irrational fear

I sympathise with Margaret Robinson's family who are mourning the death of their resident red-bellied black snake callously run over by someone in a car ("Loss of best friend", 10/6). The irrational dislike of snakes by many Australians is hard to fathom. Perhaps it's fear of the unknown. If snakes were on the curriculum, first aid was practised, and every school invited a snake handler or included a visit to the ACT Herpetological Association on the itinerary of their trip to Canberra, eventually the gift of these magnificent creatures would be appreciated.

