An irrational fear | Nationals with head in the sand | The Voice referendum | King's birthday holiday

I sympathise with Margaret Robinson's family who are mourning the death of their resident red-bellied black snake callously run over by someone in a car ("Loss of best friend", 10/6). The irrational dislike of snakes by many Australians is hard to fathom. Perhaps it's fear of the unknown. If snakes were on the curriculum, first aid was practised, and every school invited a snake handler or included a visit to the ACT Herpetological Association on the itinerary of their trip to Canberra, eventually the gift of these magnificent creatures would be appreciated.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
You'd think by now they would have learned but the Nationals just keep on giving. Here you are Kevin, your bestie in tow, blaming Renewable Energy projects for agricultural problems. Where has the protection of agricultural sector been over the past decade with all the mining projects being approved.
Unfortunately, the Nationals can't bite the hand that feeds them. When chest thumping at the State of the State forum about an "Emerging Crisis" on renewable energy and toxic relations, you neglected to tell them the part you played in the current power price climate with the vote buying statement, "cheaper power for everybody" in 2011.
Power stations were given away for a pittance to large corporations and now we are seeing their money gouging agendas coming to fruition. Politicians being on large taxpayer funded salaries can afford the luxury of burying their heads in the sand so as not to see the results of their self-serving decisions.
The public in 2011 was warned but the spin put on locals by the Smothers brothers (Baird & Anderson) sent us into the spiral we are experiencing now. Bringing forward the closing of Vales Pt Power station will hurt NSW families like nothing before and there's not enough renewables to cover what it produces. Back flips and Buck passing for Breakfast. The circus is still in town. As you were Kevin.
Bob Snell, Tamworth
Prime Minister Albanese has proposed The Indigenous Voice to Parliament as a constitutional change and has asserted that everyone of good will towards indigenous Australians will support it. Here is why I disagree and will be voting 'No' to the Voice:
John Loiterton, New Lambton
On Monday, NSW enjoyed a public holiday for the official birthday of King Charles III, pictured. While not his actual birthday, it acknowledges the British monarch as our head of state. But most people will not actively celebrate the King's birth and will probably give it little or no thought. Instead, I'd argue we should look forward to when Australia is a republic and we have another day designated on our calendar marking our transition to a totally independent nation.
While the Real Republic Australia does not campaign for the replacement of Australia Day, we suggest that a new day on our calendar marking the change to a republic would have more meaning than the monarch's birthday it would replace.
Celebrating a Republic Day or Constitution Day, however we might term it, could help Australians focus on our future and the issues that unite us as a nation.
There is no contradiction in respecting King Charles as our head of state under the Australian constitution - just as we respected Queen Elizabeth - while using the lawful, peaceful, and democratic processes available to us under that same constitution to change it and become a republic.
There is plenty to think about on Monday, especially how we might become a republic. The Real Republic Australia wants to see Australians themselves choose our head of state through a genuine direct-election process. We do not want one picked for us by politicians, nor do we support the Australian Republic Movement's idea of having more than 800 federal and state politicians hand down to voters a shortlist of candidates.
The politicians' republic model famously failed at the 1999 referendum, and we think it will be rejected again if it is the only choice offered at a future referendum.
You would have noticed lately that when speeches to the nation are delivered by the Prime Minister or Treasurer there are three flags on display: the Australian national flag, the Aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islands flag.
I believe the first motion put before Parliament if the 'yes' vote gets up in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum will be to unite the three flags, which honestly doesn't faze me, but the first cab off the rank should be how to quell the rates of domestic violence, youth crime, and unemployment in Aboriginal communities. These are problems that have been escalating for decades. These are real issues, and if the "yes" vote does succeed, hopefully the new representatives get the help they need from Parliament to resolve these concerns.
If the 'no' vote gets up, there would be no reason that commonsense should prevail and Parliament should address them. Realistically the nation shouldn't have to vote on 'yes' or 'no'; help should be forthcoming without dividing the nation.
If we want to be one Australia, then, in my opinion, we shouldn't need to vote to help each other towards this outcome. It should happen automatically and without question. That's a true-blue Aussie approach - just roll up your sleeves and offer your neighbour a helping hand where you can.
Another rate rise and millions of Aussies are in grave danger of losing their homes. The blame game has started politically, as it always does. In my opinion, the blame is being directed at the wrong villain, the greedy banks are the main culprit here, all big four are amassing huge profits, so there is no reason they should lift their lending rates. In my opinion, the main reason for all the problems in the world today boils down to one simple cause: greed.
I Think the argument that the government and the Reserve Bank's power to set interest rates should be separate needs to be seriously questioned. To me, it makes no sense at all. If a government doesn't perform, there is the opportunity to replace it at the next election. What democratic system exists to re-elect the heads of the Reserve Bank of Australia? This separation frustrates the government. The current situation needs to change.
Regarding defenders of Ben Roberts-Smith, I'm shaking my head in disbelief at the people trying to justify the actions of this "hero". The court found there was adequate evidence supporting the claim that this person's a war criminal and likely a murderer. Killing unarmed prisoners is murder, in war or not.
Daryl Frost, Eleebana
