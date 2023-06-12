A delegation from Tamworth Regional Council is on its way to Canberra to consult with federal ministers and participate in one of the biggest local government conferences in Australia.
The group will table three motions for debate at the National General Assembly of Local Government (NGA) from June 13 to 15.
"We're focusing on financial sustainability and support for seniors," Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb said.
The purpose of the NGA is to call national attention to local government issues and to foster collaboration between the Australian government and the country's 537 local councils.
Cr Webb also confirmed he'll be looking to meet with the federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, as well as the federal Minister for Regional Development, Local Government, and Territories, Kristy McBain.
In March, Tamworth council authorised motions to be submitted to the 2023 NGA relating to water security, financial assistance for roads, infrastructure grants for local government entities, and recognising contributions made by volunteers across Australia, but only three will now be presented.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
