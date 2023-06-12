SIMON Hood spent Sunday afternoon of the King's Birthday long weekend like anyone else in Tamworth would, at the local pub.
But he ended up having to stay a lot longer than he'd planned.
Despite pre-booking a wheelchair accessible taxi with Tamworth Cabs for 5:30pm, a vehicle didn't arrive until about 7pm.
The 42-year-old was born with achondroplasia and cerebral palsy, general spinal cord deficiencies and general weakness.
"If I need to go anywhere, I'm reliant on other people, whether it be family or taxis," he said.
"I'm big into sport in Tamworth and I have a social life, and if I want to continue with that, I should be able to, without the thought of not being able to get home.
"Especially on a cold winter's night."
Mr Hood spent the hour-and-a-half wait on the phone with both Tamworth Cabs and 13Cabs.
Taxi driver and operator for Tamworth Cabs Ryan Newberry said the incident was a "perfect storm" caused by a shortage of drivers, on one of the busiest weekends in the city.
There are three on-call wheelchair accessible drivers, he said, and two had used up the hours they are able to work according to the fatigue management program.
The third driver was unreachable due to a family emergency, he said, but eventually left what he was involved in to collect Mr Hood.
People with a disability are normal people, Mr Hood told the Leader.
"We are out there in the community wanting to do things," he said.
"We're restricted in what we can and can't do, and how we can and can't get there.
"And that's the big issue that we need to address is that we need help to get from A to B.
"And taxi companies and other modes of transport need to be aware of that."
For years, driver numbers have been dwindling. Many older drivers left the profession during COVID lockdowns because it wasn't financially viable, Mr Newberry said, and it's been a struggle to attract drivers ever since.
"The planets were unaligned, all the ducks weren't in a row, and we just were unable to provide him a taxi as quick as he would have liked or needed it," he said.
"And as soon as we got the word we did what we could as quick as we could.
"We endeavour to have a wheelchair maxi taxi on call 24 hours-a-day."
Those interested in a taxi driving career should contact Tamworth Cabs or visit the office.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
