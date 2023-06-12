NSW Premier Chris Minns has described the wedding bus crash tragedy at Greta as a terrible event with a toll "more than we can bear", after arriving at the scene to speak with police on Monday.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman briefed Mr Minns and he was expected to be taken to the crash site.
Mr Minns described the incident as "a terrible, terrible event in the history of NSW".
"The state woke up this morning to hear devastating news in an area we normally associate with so much happiness and joy," he said.
"To think that people came together to experience a day of joy and instead have been met with undeniable despair is truly shocking.
"Whatever the final toll is in this terrible accident, it'll be more than we can bear."
According to NSW Health, as of mid-morning on Monday, 21 people injured in the crash remained in hospital - one in a critical condition and eight in a stable condition at John Hunter Hospital, five in a stable condition at Maitland Hospital, five are stable at the Calvary Mater Hospital and two are stable at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has shared a heartfelt statement for the victims of the bus crash in the Hunter Valley.
"All of us know the joy of going to a wedding," he said.
"For a joyous day like that...to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad."
