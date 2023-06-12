The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

'More than we can bear': NSW Premier Chris Minns visits scene of Wine Country Drive bus crash at Greta

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 12 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Premier Chris Minns has described the wedding bus crash tragedy at Greta as a terrible event with a toll "more than we can bear", after arriving at the scene to speak with police on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.