DAVID Friend didn't think footage he'd filmed 53 years ago would be of any interest.
Yet, he digitised plenty of it - family videos, his parents' slides, black and white film that his father took during the Second World War, and an 11-minute-long video of the streets of Tamworth in 1969.
A 20-year-old at the time, Mr Friend had a Yashica Super 8 film camera, and "just filmed whenever I wanted to film".
While it interests him to think about the past, he warns against dwelling on it.
"I suppose one should not always look at the past, we've just gotta keep looking to the future, no matter how good or bad it is," he said.
Allowing reflection on Tamworth in the late 60s, he said it was a dry place.
"Uninteresting, really. It was just a country town. I can remember the main street, completely different to what it is now," he said.
As far as technology goes, it's gotten a lot better, he said.
"Now anyone can take a photograph," he said.
Mr Friend left Tamworth and lived much of his life in Sydney, running a structural landscape business, but eventually returned to the country music capital.
"I've enjoyed coming back. It's a good place. Even though Tamworth's getting a bit busy now," the 74-year-old said.
"What drew me back was I just got sick and tired of the traffic, so I just spat the dummy and just thought I'd come back," Mr Friend said.
Tamworth is completely different now, he said, with a population of 60,000, a proactive council, the intermodal at Westdale, and the AELEC.
"The AELEC, when it was built, I think it was about $25, 30 million, but it's probably paid for itself by bringing a whole lot of tourists and people into town," he said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
