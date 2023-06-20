In January Tamworth & District Handicapped Children's Association opened a Foster Home at 106 Marius St, thought to have been the first of its kind in NSW



The School of Rural Science commenced operations in February in their new premises at the Tamworth Technical College, situated on the northern side of the main Tech building in Janison St



Following on from the 1963 nephrite/ jade mineral mining operation in the Dungowan district, further discoveries were made in the nearby area



Country Music recording in Tamworth had its origins with the formation of "CM Records", initially using 2TM's workshop as a makeshift studio

The re-formed Oxley Vale Primary School opened on its present site with 70 to 80 pupils and a teaching staff of 3

After being in recess for around 3 years, Tamworth Musical Society was revived with the Bill Gleeson production of "Kiss Me Kate"



Tamworth Choral Society celebrated its 20th anniversary with its second presentation of Handel's "Messiah"



Nundle Shire Council erected a one million gallon water reservoir in the Nundle village. Water was connected to 112 premises through just over 10km of reticulation pipes



The 'Tamworth Advertiser' newspaper published its final issue on April 19.The "breathalyser" came to Tamworth, with initially breath analysis of drivers being targeted for perhaps erratic driving rather than at random. In the first week of operation 17 out of 25 tested positive



Tamworth Amateur Athletics Club was formed at a public meeting on April 23 (Yours Truly Publicity Officer & Club Coach). Training was held on No.1 Oval and over 200 athletes were registered, largely juniors



By early May the Tamworth Agricultural College had installed an air-conditioned glasshouse, believed to be unique in Australia



The first substantial Country Music Concert was held in the Tamworth Town Hall on May 23, with Max Ellis and Radio Station 2TM well to the fore in its promotion

The Full Gospel Church commenced in Tamworth in June, continuing in the town for 4 years



During July 20/21 the Dave's Hill communication facilities to the east of Tamworth City were part of a worldwide communication link associated with Neil Armstrong's landing on the Moon

A Tamworth - Port Macquarie bus service was commenced on August 18, pioneered by Hannaford's Coaches



Tamworth's first "Brown Bomber" Parking Officer, Alan Pope, commenced operations in the streets of Tamworth in September



Famous Country Music performer Slim Dusty made his first stage performance at Tamworth Town Hall on October 4



Late in the year Norm McKellar, Chief Executive Officer of Tamworth Base Hospital, was elected Mayor of Tamworth, going on to serve in the office for 10 consecutive years.



A new South Tamworth Fire Station in Kent St was occupied in September with Ronald Garnsey as Captain and 9 volunteer firemen; with the Official Opening occurring on December 11



On December 11 the "School Train" made its last journey, after having made return transport for schoolchildren from Werris Creek to Tamworth since 1936

