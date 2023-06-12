With nine grades in action at the Tamworth Baseball June Carnival over the weekend, there were a number of teams from across the state and beyond who claimed victory in their respective grand finals.
During the presentations, Tamworth Baseball president, Dave McMurray, expressed gratitude to all of the teams who travelled from as far as Canberra to attend.
"I've got a really good team here," McMurray said.
"This is not a fortnight putting it together, it's as many as six months. Countless nights, sleepless nights, but we've had 54 teams turn up this year ... so thank you very much for your attendance."
The winners from each grade are as follows:
