The state's energy minister has responded to Kevin Anderson's claims that the boom in renewables is creating an "emerging crisis" for land use conflict.
Penny Sharpe is the newly installed NSW energy and environment minister and was on the ground touring a renewable energy zone (REZ) project - one of two delayed in NSW.
The multi-billion-dollar Central West REZ, together with the New England REZ, are already facing a cost blowout and two-year delays.
One concern raised about the projects has been around the use of prime agricultural land for solar and wind farm projects, which Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson called an "emerging crisis".
"Land use conflict is part of the challenges that we have to work through and I would hope that through consultation and working carefully through this we're able to avoid a whole range of places," minister Sharpe said, responding to his comments.
"But it's not going to be the case that we can say 'no, never', it's really going to be a process of working through it line by line. I don't want to pretend that there isn't land use conflict but I think the way proponents work with landholders is really important.
READ ALSO:
"We don't want cowboys, we want people that are working properly with landholders."
Last week, Mr Anderson told a room full of business men and women in Tamworth that transitioning to green energy will be a challenge for the region.
"It is an emerging crisis we are facing when it comes to renewable energy, setting up those projects, whether they be wind farms or whether they be solar panels, and whatever else is coming on the horizon," he said.
"In some areas it's turning toxic, it really is. You've got landholder against landholder."
He pointed to several local proposals for wind or solar farms in Nundle, Bendemeer, Kentucky and Walcha.
"Years ago the land use conflict was agriculture and mining, but now it's agriculture and renewables," Mr Anderson said.
The New England zone covers almost 15,500 square kilometres with a network capacity of 2.4 gigawatts.
Ms Sharpe pointed to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine which are among the factors which have led to a delay in the REZ projects.
Despite this, Ms Sharpe said the government is "absolutely" committed to delivering on the projects.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.