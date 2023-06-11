The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby Union: Central North men unlucky to be relegated back to Richardson Shield

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 11 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Knight scored a great individual try in Central North's win over New England. Picture by Samantha Newsam
Toby Knight scored a great individual try in Central North's win over New England. Picture by Samantha Newsam

Central North's time in the Caldwell Cup might have been short-lived, but the Kookaburras showed in Tamworth on the weekend that they can compete with the heavyweights of country rugby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.