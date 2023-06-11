A MAN has lost his licence on the spot and has been slugged almost $2000 in fines after being caught speeding twice in just a few hours.
The 32-year-old Umina Beach man was nabbed by Peel Highway Patrol officers on the New England Highway, just south of Tamworth, at 8.30am.
Police claim the blue Mazda sedan was clocked at 144km per hour in a 100 zone.
He was issued an over 30km per hour fine of $970 as well as 10 demerit points, because of the long weekend blitz.
But roadside checks by police revealed the same man had been nabbed at 148km per hour just three hours earlier.
The man was detected speeding by Tuggarah Lakes officers on the Pacific Highway at Somerset, for the same offence.
Police said the man will have to fork out $1940 in fines and 20 demerit points, but he'll also face a further licence suspension down the track for the amount of demerit points he accumulated.
Extra police are rostered on for the three-day long weekend with double demerits in force for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and helmet offences.
Double demerits wrap up at midnight on Monday, June 12.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
