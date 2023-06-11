The Northern Daily Leader
Driver loses licence on New England Highway at Tamworth in double demerits

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 11 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
The speed clocked by police on the New England Highway just out of Tamworth. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A MAN has lost his licence on the spot and has been slugged almost $2000 in fines after being caught speeding twice in just a few hours.

