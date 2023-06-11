The Riverside 3 oval in Tamworth is one step closer to year-round lighting as plans for a high voltage underground cable gain approval.
Council is moving forward with a new easement to build electricity-supplying infrastructure from Ebsworth Street to the sporting ground on the corner of Carter St and Viaduct Way.
The easement will allow electricity company Essential Energy to install a new overhead high voltage cable across Barnes Gully from the power pole on the corner of Ebsworth Street and Church Street to a new pole in the Riverside Sporting Complex.
This is in addition to a high voltage underground cable which will carry power from the new pole to a new substation on the Carter Street corner of Riverside 3.
The projected cost for the easement is only $5400 which will be covered by the $400,000 budget council received more than 18 months ago from the NSW government for the project to light up the grounds in the Riverside Sporting Complex.
The end goal for the project is to build four new 30 metre light towers with five LED lights per tower.
In a report submitted to Tamworth council at its most recent ordinary meeting said the decision to put the required electrical infrastructure underground is "the best project outcome" due to its minimal impact on both the sports fields and council's budget.
"The project will allow the sporting field to be more multipurpose in nature and increase utilisation throughout the course of the year," the report said.
Councillors accepted the report's recommendations with no objections or comments, and voted to authorise the mayor and general manager to negotiate the terms of the easement with Essential Energy.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
