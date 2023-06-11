The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworthian Sophie McCulloch working at stunning Trefoil Ranch in Utah

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 11 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I wanted to be in the country surrounded by horses and lakes and mountains, and that's exactly what this place is like" ... Sophie McCulloch. Picture Facebook
"I wanted to be in the country surrounded by horses and lakes and mountains, and that's exactly what this place is like" ... Sophie McCulloch. Picture Facebook

At the Trefoil Ranch, set amid the breathtaking natural surrounds of Provo Canyon in Utah, Sophie McCulloch goes by the name Aussie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.