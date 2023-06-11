At the Trefoil Ranch, set amid the breathtaking natural surrounds of Provo Canyon in Utah, Sophie McCulloch goes by the name Aussie.
Since June 5, the champion horse woman - 21 years old and Tamworth born and bred - has been training to be a camp counsellor at the sprawling facility, located on 50 acres of postcard-perfect ranch country.
The counsellors at the summer camp - which caters for girls aged 6-18 and boosts activities that include horseback riding, biking and hiking - have to choose their own camp name.
McCulloch organised the profound opportunity through Melbourne-based Global Work and Travel Australia, having first spoken to her cousin - a former Trefoil Ranch counsellor. She got to choose where she went.
"I wanted to be in the country surrounded by horses and lakes and mountains, and that's exactly what this place is like," she said, adding: "I'm having the time of my life."
McCulloch, who returns to Australia on August 12, will soon action her training when the first group of girls arrive at the camp. When that happens, she will live in a tent for two months.
"I'm really looking forward to that," she said. "I love being outdoors."
"I've seen so many animals here - from deers to squirrels," she added. "Oh, and today we had a rattlesnake alert. Haven't seen any bears yet, and hoping not to."
Trips to Las Vegas, other tourist attractions and rodeos are among the activities that have been organised when counsellors have days off.
In April, McCulloch combined with her father, Paul, and Loomberah farmer Rex Warden to win the team penning title (open division) at the state championships at Red Range.
Paul said his daughter would make an excellent camp counsellor.
"She's a good horse rider and she's good with people. So I told her to go over and teach them what you know," said Paul, who recently finished first and second in the encouragement section of the Warrumbungle Campdraft.
"I'll miss her," he added. "I'll miss her helping me train the horses."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
