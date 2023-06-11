The summer break in the US has given Aaron Osmond a chance to catch his breath.
Back home at Gunnedah after completing the first year of his tennis scholarship at Quachita Baptist University in tiny Arkadelphia, Arkansas, the 19-year-old has reflected on the biggest year of his young life.
It was a year in which Osmond excelled on the court and in the classroom, ensuring his scholarship remained unchanged.
With his homesickness soothed somewhat by six other members of his eight-strong tennis team also hailing from other countries, he was able to settle enough to win 11 of his 17 singles matches and come within a whisker of being a straight-A student.
Quachita Baptist University is a NCAA Division II school, while Osmond is studying kinesiology and education. PE teaching is his backup career to tennis.
"It was awesome. I really enjoyed it," he said of his freshman year, adding: "I was pretty happy overall with my [tennis] performance; I'd say maybe a seven or eight [out of 10] overall for the season.
"I had a few little bumps in the road - missing home a little bit at times."
Quachita Baptist University's tennis team - on which Osmond played No 5 or No 6 in singles and No 2 in doubles - made it to the regionals and narrowly missed advancing to the nationals. Osmond and his doubles partner, Argentinian Fernado Docters, were ranked as high as No 23 nationally in doubles.
"It was all a very new experience for me in that type of college atmosphere," Osmond said.
"But I was really pleased overall with how the season ended up for us as a team. We were ranked as high as five in the nation at one point."
Osmond said the team's strong international flavour "made it a lot easier" for him to get through his freshman year, as the players "were all going through the same thing".
"We were constantly hanging out with each other on weekends. Because, obviously, none of us could go home," he said.
"We just had such an amazing team atmosphere and chemistry there that it made it very easy of overcome it [homesickness]."
In the classroom, Osmond had 12 classes for the year and achieved 11 As and one B.
"I never really got any marks like that growing up," said the St Mary's College, Gunnedah alumnus. "But I just managed to get my timing right.
"Because we would do, maybe, three to four hours of training a day, and then I was in class for three to four hours a day. So it was a lot of work."
He continued:
I was really pleased to get the marks that I did. It was just working hard and making sure I was getting good enough grades to be able to stay in the team and help a little bit more with my funding.
Being back home was "awesome", he said, adding that he was "just kind of getting back into that rhythm".
"Because over there [the US] it's just so hectic all the time. Now I have times where I can just relax."
Still, Osmond said he had "a few big tournaments" coming up - with the NSW Country Championships in Foster (June 29-July 7) his main target.
