The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tennis ace Aaron Osmond excels on court and in the classroom

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 11 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"It's awesome to be back home" ... Aaron Osmond (back row, left). Picture supplied
"It's awesome to be back home" ... Aaron Osmond (back row, left). Picture supplied

The summer break in the US has given Aaron Osmond a chance to catch his breath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.