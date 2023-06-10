Nick Kay is one of the lucky ones.
The 30-year-old gets paid handsomely to do what he loves, and travels the world doing it while accompanied by the woman he loves, his wife Emily.
Soon, however, the Boomer's life will become exponentially better when he and Emily welcome their first child - the due date in August coinciding with the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Back home in Perth, after a recent stopover in his hometown of Tamworth following a successful season with Japanese side the Shimane Susanoo Magic, Nick said he was "super excited" over the pending birth.
"Like a first-time parent, a little nervous, but very grateful to be able to grow our family," he said.
Long separated by Covid during Nick's debut season at Shimane in 2021-22, the couple spent all of last season together as the Magic finished second on the ladder, before being eliminated in the quarter-finals.
Predominately used as a power forward, Nick had another strong season - averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game. He said he hoped to return to Japan for the 2023-24 season, although no new deal had been inked.
"But I love Japan, love Shimane, and would love to be back there if the opportunity presented itself."
Emily, who hails from Perth and has a master's degree in teaching, worked part-time as an English teacher in Matsue, a picturesque city of some 200,000 people and the couple's home base in Japan.
"Having a whole season together over there, she really enjoyed it," Nick said. "[She] got to start working on some of the language.
"She got a job over there ... So she's had a really good year, and a really enjoyable year."
After a basketball odyssey that has included college in the US, back-to-back championships with the Wildcats, back-to-back All-NBL First Team selections, a stint with Spanish club Real Betis, an Olympic bronze medal and captaining the Boomers, Nick said he was "really happy" with how his life had unfolded.
"Being able to play in different countries, and experience all those different things, has been great," he said.
