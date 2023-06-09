The Leader will be at the epicentre of the 2023 NSW Country Rugby Union Championships.
This weekend, our very own rugby expert Samantha Newsam will be sideline for the big clashes involving teams from our region.
Here is a rundown of Saturday's action:
8am: Central North v Illawarra (men)
8:50am: New England v Hunter (women)
10:30am: New England v Western Plains (men)
11:30am: Central North v New England (women)
2pm: New England v Far North Coast (women)
2:50pm: Central North v Hunter (women)
3:40pm: Central North v Central Coast (men)
4:40pm: New England v Hunter (men)
