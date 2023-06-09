The Northern Daily Leader
2023 NSW County Rugby Union Championships live scores | the Leader

By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 10 2023 - 9:17am, first published 8:13am
Buckle up! The NSW County rugby union championships get under way in Tamworth on Saturday.
The Leader will be at the epicentre of the 2023 NSW Country Rugby Union Championships.

