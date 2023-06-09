The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Champion jockey Aaron Bullock has day to savour at Tamworth

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 9 2023 - 8:35pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Bullock pilots Remember Jack to victory at Tamworth on Friday. Picture by Bradley Photographers
Aaron Bullock pilots Remember Jack to victory at Tamworth on Friday. Picture by Bradley Photographers

Aaron Bullock's dream season has continued, after the Newcastle-based hoop rode four winners at Tamworth on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.