Aaron Bullock's dream season has continued, after the Newcastle-based hoop rode four winners at Tamworth on Friday afternoon.
In the midst of his best ever season, the 32-year-old began his great day aboard the Stephen Jones-trained Don'tcha Think in race two - a 1000m maiden plate.
Bullock - who secured Akasawa a berth in the $3 million Big Dance final after a Gunnedah Cup win last month - then rode the Paul Shailer-trained Triple Money to victory in race three, a 1600m maiden plate.
Bullock's third win came aboard the Tracey Bartley-trained Frosbie in race four - a 1200m maiden handicap.
And then in race eight, he piloted the Jones-trained Remember Jack to victory in a class 2 handicap over 1000m.
Tamworth Jockey Club general manager Jack Penfold said Bullock was "a class above everyone else" at the eight-race TAB meeting.
Bullock has pretty much secured two NSW jockey premierships: the state race and country race.
His triumphs on Friday took his season tally to 155.5 wins.
In the Australian jockey premiership, he is second to James Orman - eight-and-a-half wins adrift.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
