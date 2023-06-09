Three Tamworth teams will take to the court in Maitland and Newcastle on Saturday for the 2023 Senior State Titles.
Only second to the Junior State Titles in terms of size and scope, the three-day tournament, held annually on the June long weekend, will see thousands of players, officials, umpires, volunteers and fans descend on the Hunter.
The opens Division 1, 17U and 15U Divisions 1 and 2, and open male Divisions 1 and 2 will be held at Maitland and the opens Divisions 2 and 3, 17U and 15U Divisions 3 and 4 at Newcastle.
Tamworth will have a team in each the opens, 17U and 15U competitions. The open and 17U sides will play in Division 2 and the 15U in Division 3.
"The State Titles showcase the best that netball has to offer at community level. While we are enthralled by the athleticism and role models of our NSW Swifts and Giants at Suncorp Super Netball level, none of that is possible without what we will witness in the Hunter," Netball NSW Chair Sallianne Faulkner said.
