The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Netball: Three Tamworth teams on 2023 Senior State Titles mission

Updated June 9 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three Tamworth teams will take to the court in Maitland and Newcastle on Saturday for the 2023 Senior State Titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.