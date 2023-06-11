The Northern Daily Leader
Good News

Local faces from New England North West recognised in King's Birthday Honours

Updated June 12 2023 - 7:54am, first published 5:30am
FROM countless seasons devoted to sport, and years of service to local government, to an immeasurable amount of hours volunteering to communities, several men and women across the region have been recognised for their tireless work.

Local News

