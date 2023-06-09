A PROPOSED development on Goonoo Goonoo Road estimated to cost more than $2 million "will deliver significant social benefits to the community".
A development application has been lodged with Tamworth Regional Council for a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) group home in Hillvue.
"The proposed group homes will provide for long-term, purpose built living environments that foster independence and an improved quality of life for residents," the statement of environmental effects report said.
The proposed project at 355 Goonoo Goonoo Road consists of six dwellings, a barbeque area and associated infrastructure and landscaping.
Motel 359 is next door to the south, and the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Church to the north. The location was chosen due to its proximity and access to services, facilities and public transport.
Developers are seeking consent for the removal of grass, weeds and trees, excavation works, construction, new landscaping and fencing.
Neutral colours, timber inclusions, contemporary cladding and aluminium framed glazing are the material finishes planned for the facades of the dwellings.
Rooms for staff to stay would be provided within each dwelling to ensure services could be provided overnight.
Emphasis has been placed on the need for additional Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA)/NDIS accommodation across the state, the report said, which establishes a home-like environment, and creates opportunities for increased participation in the community.
The development would improve housing diversity in Tamworth, it said.
Registered NDIS provider delivering specialist disability accommodation services Adapt Housing CEO David Whitelaw said there are three SDA sites in Tamworth.
One is active and two are getting council approval. Another four or five are being looked at, he said.
"People with extreme functional impairment and very high support needs, need specialist accommodation, things like hoists, and power windows and blinds," he said.
"[SDA's are] very, very individualised and customised compared to a general residential property."
The development will provide employment opportunities, the report said.
The site is vacant.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
