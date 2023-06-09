AN INMATE who escaped onto the roof of Tamworth's jail has been rescued by prison officers.
The male prisoner was able to gain access to the roof of the main accommodation unit of the Tamworth Correctional Centre, off Dean Street.
Oxley police were called to the prison about 3pm on June 6, and the prison was placed into lockdown while the operation unfolded.
"Officers locked down the prison and negotiated the safe removal of the inmate from the roof using a scissor lift," a Corrective Services NSW spokesperson told the Leader.
READ ALSO:
"The inmate was treated on-site for a minor cut from security wire."
The lockdown was lifted once the area was deemed safe by Corrective Services.
Oxley police confirmed officers were called to assist with the incident, however no charges have been laid and the matter is being dealt with internally, a spokesperson said.
Corrective Services said the incident was not treated as an escape from custody.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.