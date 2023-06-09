Loneliness is an epidemic that many Australian men experience.
Recognising the problem in the community Robert Chappel wants to help, by hosting a weekly free barbeque for fathers combating loneliness.
"I just want to let them know it is okay," he said.
"I can't fix their problem, I can't offer them counselling, but I can say we're putting on a barbeque for them and their kids."
Mr Chappel said by hosting the weekly event at Inflatable World it will provide a safe environment for children, while the dads have a chat.
The idea behind the group has been brewing for a while, Mr Chappel said, but it was when he met Brandon Taylor that he realised how much it could help.
"He was coming in every Saturday with his kids and I knew he was going through something. When I told him what I was doing he opened up," Mr Chappel said.
"Unless you walk in someone's shoes you don't know what they are going through. You see someone walk in with kids, happy looking bloke, happy looking kids and it was when I brought it up to him, what I wanted to do he broke down and told me what he was going through."
Mr Taylor began to experience loneliness after separating from his partner.
"When the separation happened, it all took place overnight," he said.
"I didn't know what to do and I was incredibly depressed and didn't know how to function."
A little down the track Mr Taylor was able to get his children back, but continued to struggle with his loneliness.
Through that talk one Saturday with Mr Chappel he began to realise he was not alone.
Mr Taylor said these weekly barbeques can help provide men with a support network to enable them to recognise they are not alone in their struggles.
The free barbeque will be held every Saturday at Inflatable World Tamworth, from June, 17 to July 28, starting at 3 pm.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
