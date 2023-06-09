The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

David McMurray overseas Tamworth's June baseball carnival

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
June 9 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David McMurray is a loyal baseball servant. Picture by Mark Bode
David McMurray is a loyal baseball servant. Picture by Mark Bode

David McMurray remembers a time when, in his mind, people treated one another with more respect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.