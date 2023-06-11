David Brownhill Order of Australia Medal is more for the people and communities that supported him

Quirindi's David Brownhill is a man of the people.
He's spent a lifetime advocating for rural and regional communities in various roles including more than a decade in parliament, and will be recognised for his years of hard work with an Order of Australia (OAM).
But it's something he says is more for the people who have supported him on his journey.
"I don't believe this is about me," he said.
"It is about the people who got me into Parliament in the first place, who voted for me in pre-selection, the people who worked with me in Parliament and particularly the ones who worked in my office in Tamworth."
Throughout his political career Mr Brownhill held many positions in government including, Senator for NSW for 16 years; Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Trade for three years; Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Primary Industry for three years; Deputy Leader of the National Party in the Senate for seven years; Director, State Campaign in 1984; and Chair of State Branch from 1983-1986.
He was the first senator to move his office out of Sydney and into a regional area, because he wanted to be part of the community he was representing.
"I was a country senator and the only senator in the country at that stage. I was a practicing farmer and I wanted to actually represent the people living in the country rural town, cities, and villages," he said.
"It meant that my staff was able to listen to what was happening at the street level, instead of sitting in our tenth floor office in Sydney."
A true country boy at heart, Mr Brownhill said, he strived to have his parliamentary colleagues really understand the issues facing farmers and those living in regional communities.
Along with his stand-out contributions to Parliament, Mr Brownhill was also chair of Wine Australia, and the NSW Branch of RSPCA Australia, a former director of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation, and an NRMA director.
