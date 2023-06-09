CHELSEA Pottenger's mission is to help as many people as possible avoid ending up where she did, in a hospital bed.
The international motivational speaker shared her tips for high performance to Tamworth women.
The South Coast based accredited mindfulness and meditation coach, author and founder and director of EQ minds, played division one basketball in the US, spent 12 fast-paced years in the corporate world, and fell pregnant after trying for seven years.
After giving birth, she suffered post natal depression and spent five weeks at a psychiatric hospital.
"It doesn't matter whether it's a room of eight, or a room of 2000, the mission always stays the same," she said.
"To help one person in that room make sure that they're not only performing really highly, but also protecting their mental health and wellbeing at the same time."
Geared towards women business owners, career professionals, and young women entering the workforce, Ms Pottenger's advice is that caring for personal emotional and mental wellbeing is significant.
"To be a high performer, it feels like you can't take breaks, and you can't take the holidays, but the opposite is true," she said.
"You need to enjoy your life, you need to stop and actually eat your lunch.
"If you want to produce really good output, you actually need to have things that are constantly regenerating the brain."
It's a lack of boundaries that has high performers burning out, Ms Pottenger said.
"I think it's that lack of focus on themselves," she said.
"We want them to enjoy their businesses that they're growing, and feel really fulfilled and on purpose."
The Mindful High Performer Keynote was delivered on Friday, June 9, from 7am at Tamworth Leagues Club.
UNE SMART Region Incubator hosted the event, using funding by the NSW government through the Investing in Women Funding Program delivered with Tamworth Regional Council.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
